Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to find its feet after falling as low as $1811 last week. Broad-based US dollar weakness on doubts over the pace of the US economic recovery continues to offer support to the …
- GBP/USD: Firmer around 1.3900 after hopes of UK’s easy lockdown refreshed 34-month top - February 15, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays unimpressive near $1,820 despite risk-on mood - February 14, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish near a multi-year high - February 14, 2021