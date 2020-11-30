Gold prices recede to $1,786, down 0.10% intraday, during the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal fades the bounce off the early-July top, marked on Friday. The reason could …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff - November 29, 2020
- United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal - November 29, 2020
- United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distillation Products - November 29, 2020