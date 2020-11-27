The price of gold has broken into bearish territory below a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. In the recent good news in markets, the price of the yellow metal has come under renewed pressure. Bears will …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD’s bears looking for a discount - November 26, 2020
- British Pound To US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Trends Near Best Levels Amid US Transition Optimism - November 26, 2020
- WisdomTree Issuer ICAV Cloud Computing UCITS ETF – USD Acc (GBP) (KLWD) - November 26, 2020