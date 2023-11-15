Gold (XAU) gained 0.87% on Tuesday as the US dollar started to weaken after the U.S. inflation data demonstrated a slowdown, reinforcing beliefs that the U.S. interest rate might have already peaked.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gold Rises, US Dollar Weakens, British Pound Inches Up as US Inflation Slows - November 15, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling rally loses steam after UK inflation data - November 15, 2023
- GBP/USD: Sustained gains seem likely above 1.2580 – UOB - November 15, 2023