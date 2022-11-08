I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), the USD Index, the Russell 2000 (RUS2000), and the S&P 500 (US500). Last week’s Interest …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gold (XAUUSD) rising on weaker the USD, US indices bullish, the GBP higher on interest rates [Video] - November 8, 2022
- British Pound Gains but Outlook Still Bleak, GBP/USD Eyes US Inflation for Cues - November 7, 2022
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Rise After 1-Week Fall, Up 10.4% To GBP 1.127 Per Share October 31 – November 4 - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post