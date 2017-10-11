Goldman Sachs Raises Its Rate Hike Probability For December, Suggesting USD/GBP, USD/EUR Exchange Rates Upside

The US dollar fell 0.5% on Monday as a lack of economic data meant political machinations were front and centre for the USD. This week sees a number of critical data events in the United States as traders await FOMC notes from the most recent meeting, as …
