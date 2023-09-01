Although the Pound Sterling remains stable and is likely to remain throughout 2023, the USD will see a higher demand from investors which means negative pressure on the Pound Sterling.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- How has the GBP/USD Faired in 2023 So Far and What are the Forecasts? - September 1, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch higher if risk flows return after NFP - September 1, 2023
- GBP/USD treads waters toward 1.2700, focus on US employment data - August 31, 2023