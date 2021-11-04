Foreign exchange analysts at HSBC note three potential outcomes for Thursday’s Bank of England policy decision. One of the outcomes would boost the Pound Sterling while the other two would tend to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Hike Today? Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Ahead Of BoE Interest Rate Decision - November 4, 2021
- HSBC: Downside Risks From Bank Of England Policy Decision, GBP/USD Target Remains 1.3450 - November 4, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Can a BOE rate hike save the pound? - November 4, 2021