We’re already above the area where the BOJ intervened to try to strengthen the yen last year, though its worth noting that other crosses like EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY are trading notably lower than last …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Remain on Intervention Watch - August 28, 2023
- GBP/USD outlook: Bears hold grip but likely to take a breather ahead of key US data - August 28, 2023
- Quotations of Ferrexpo shares rise after 1-week drop, up 2.0% to GBP 0.765 per share August 21-25 - August 28, 2023