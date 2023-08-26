The Japanese Yen showed some resilience this past week after persistent weakness since the beginning of this year. Still, it remains a long road ahead for USD/JPY and GBP/JPY to meaningfully reverse …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Establish and Reinforce Resistance - August 26, 2023
- GBP/USD slides to two-month lows amid global economic woes, hawkish Fed stance - August 25, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling yields a range breakdown ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls - August 25, 2023