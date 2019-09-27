Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF – Monthly Hedged to GBP – Dist: Net Asset Value(s) MUL US Core TIPS (DR) Monthl 129,25 +0,71% 09:42 Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF – Acc (USD): Net Asset …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook:Extended weakness on BoE rate cut signals eyes daily cloud base - September 27, 2019
- Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF – Monthly Hedged to GBP – Dist: Net Asset Value(s) - September 27, 2019
- Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF – Monthly Hedged to USD – Acc: Net Asset Value(s) - September 27, 2019