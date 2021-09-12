Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election

Market sentiment cautiously soured as the Dow Jones weakened and the US Dollar slightly gained. Ahead, crude oil is eyeing OPEC’s oil market report. Will California’s recall election stir volatility?
