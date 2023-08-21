How Markets Performed – Week of 8/14 Forecasts: british pound (gbp) latest: gbp/usd arm wrestle continues, jackson hole nears Sterling remains above 1.2700 despite ongoing US dollar strength, while …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Us Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China - August 21, 2023
- GBP/USD expected to maintain the consolidative mood – UOB - August 21, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gains positive traction. albeit lacks follow-through buying - August 21, 2023