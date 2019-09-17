Fundamental analysis, news events, market reactions and macro trends. But don’t just read our analysis – put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Most Volatile Currencies Next Week – GBP/USD, AUD/USD - September 17, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenges multi-week tops near the 1.2500 handle - September 17, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound stubbornly supported - September 17, 2019