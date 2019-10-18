The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green. With …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Next resistance of note in GBP/USD emerges at 1.30 – UOB - October 17, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Rallies to 5-Month High on Brexit Optimism - October 17, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: 200-day SMA is the level to beat for bears, 1.3000 lures bulls - October 17, 2019