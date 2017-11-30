Overall, this must be considered a pretty disappointing performance as the US Dollar itself fell against both the GBP and EUR. Against that backdrop, it requires few mathematical skills to work out that the AUD is down against both these currencies with …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- NZD tumbles, AUD edges lower, GBP still bid on Brexit news but can it last? - November 30, 2017
- Pound Pairs Breaking Critical Levels From GBP/USD to GBP/AUD - November 30, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: bullish sentiment keeps leading it higher - November 30, 2017