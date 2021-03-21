Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Next GBP/USD Target 1.42

The Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate traded in a wide range last week, after a more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve rocked currency markets. The US Dollar (USD) initially …
