After registering an uptick last week, the US dollar (USD) has largely maintained its position against the majors like Pound Sterling (GBP) in the early trade on Monday, June 26. Despite pulling back …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate: USD Holds Firm, Key Risks Ahead For GBP - June 26, 2023
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Keep Falling For 2nd Week In Row, Down 10.3% To GBP 0.847 Per Share June 19-23 - June 26, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces further consolidation near term - June 26, 2023