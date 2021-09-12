Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP/USD Rallies As Upbeat Mood Prevails

The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate trended higher last week, with the pairing climbing as high as $1.3886 after rebounding from a one-week low. The US Dollar (USD) opened last week’s …
