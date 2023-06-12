The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate ticked broadly higher last week as hopes grew for a hawkish Bank of England (BoE), while the Federal Reserve appeared dovish in comparison. At the time of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: Strategist Views On Where Next For GBPUSD - June 12, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreat from the highest level in a month - June 12, 2023
- Forex analysis: USD/CAD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP, NZD/JPY, and NZD/USD [Video] - June 11, 2023