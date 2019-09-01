The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate began last week slightly higher following increasing cross-party opposition to a no-deal Brexit, led by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Mr Corbyn proposed new …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For The Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate – Week-Ahead – Could GBP/USD Rates Rise If Rebel MPs Succeed To Block Parliamentary Suspension? - September 1, 2019
- Sterling Price Targets: GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance- Trade Outlook - September 1, 2019
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British pound consolidates for the week - August 30, 2019