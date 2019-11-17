A fresh boost was in store for the Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate ahead of the weekend as US manufacturing and industrial production figures fell short of forecast. While …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Outlook For The Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate: Is GBP/USD Tipped To Capitalise On Dovish FOMC Minutes? - November 17, 2019
- United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Plastics & Plastic Products - November 16, 2019
- United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Products of Animal Origin N - November 16, 2019