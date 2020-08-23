Pair of Mahatma Gandhi’s Glasses Sells for $340K USD at Auction

A pair of Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses have sold at £260,000 GBP (approximately $340,000 USD) at East Bristol Auctions. According to reports, the spectacles were purchased via phone by an American …
