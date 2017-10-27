The British Pound powered higher on Wednesday on the back of stronger-than-expected UK economic growth figures. According to the preliminary estimate, released by the Office for National Statistics, UK GDP expanded 0.4 percent during the third-quarter of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Asian Session Recap: AUD Hit by Political Uncertainty, USD Extends its Gains - October 27, 2017
- Post-UK GDP Bullish GBP/USD Momentum Seems To Be Losing Steam - October 27, 2017
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD extends its move in Asia morning - October 27, 2017