The Pound Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) exchange rate sank through Thursday’s session in the wake of the Bank of England (BoE)’s interest rate decision. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) faced …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Australian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/AUD Sinks Following BoE Decision - September 22, 2023
- GBP/JPY advances to 181.80 following BoJ rate decision, UK data eyed - September 21, 2023
- GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, seems vulnerable below 1.2400 ahead of UK/US PMIs - September 21, 2023