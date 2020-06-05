The Pound Sterling Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) exchange rate slumped by around -0.3% this morning. This left the pairing trading at around AU$1.8114. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar was able to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) Exchange Rate Falls as Market Still Risk-on despite ‘Historic’ Jobless Rate - June 5, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Breakout or fakeout? Bulls brush off Brexit and break double top, NFP eyed - June 5, 2020
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Key Resistance At 1.2650 - June 5, 2020