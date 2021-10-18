Canadian Dollar (CAD) upside may soon reverse those gains, however, as WTI prices hit a fresh 7-year high. The Pound traded in a narrow range against the Canadian Dollar on Monday, as soaring energy …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar FX Outlook: GBP/CAD Rate Fluctuates As Oil Prices Waver - October 18, 2021
- GBP/USD has room to rise if markets price in a BoE rate hike in November - October 18, 2021
- GBP/USD eases from critical daily resistance near 1.3770 amid firmer USD - October 18, 2021