Pound Dollar Exchange Rate Today: GBP/USD Sinks As The Queen Agrees To Suspend Parliament In September

The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate fell to $1.222 today, following the Queen’s acceptance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to suspend Parliament in mid-September until October 14. As …
