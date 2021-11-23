Pound Euro Exchange Rate News: GBP/EUR Falters As Eurozone PMIs Outperform Expectations

The Euro (EUR) is trending higher against the Pound (GBP) this morning, following the release of some stronger-than-expected Eurozone PMI release. According to data published by IHS Markit, the …
