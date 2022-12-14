The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate was sluggish on Wednesday, as data showed UK inflation fell for the first time in three months. At the time of writing the GBP/EUR exchange rate traded at …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD the 1.25 level is the new year-end target - December 14, 2022
- Could GBP/USD drop to the 1,1778 level? - December 14, 2022
- Pound Euro Exchange Rate News: GBP/EUR Muted amid Falling UK Inflation - December 14, 2022