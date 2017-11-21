As the market moves, the amount will vary from minute to minute. For example, it could be written: 1 GBP = 1.28934 USD Here, £1 is equivalent to approximately $1.29. This specifically measures the pound’s worth against the dollar. If the US dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Fundamental Evaluation Series: 2-year yield spread vs. GBP/USD - November 21, 2017
- Pound Gains Against Dollar As Concern Grows Over US Tax Reform and North Korea - November 21, 2017
- GBP/USD a move to 1.3338/43 not ruled out – Commerzbank - November 21, 2017