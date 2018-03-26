The US Dollar and Japanese Yen were underperforming rivals at the … Hans Redeker, an analyst with Morgan Stanley says the Pound is “good when risk recovers” noting that “GBP has regained its correlation to risk and oil, suggesting that Brexit-related …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Hits Two-Month Best Against US Dollar as Risk-on Market Conditions Make a Return - March 26, 2018
- FxWirePro: GBP/USD trades well above 1.4200, good to buy on dips - March 26, 2018
- GBP/USD Edging Higher - March 26, 2018