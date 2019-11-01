Pound nears $1.30 as weak dollar and election buoy GBP/USD

The pound jumped against the dollar in early trading today thanks to a weaker US currency and hopes of a Tory majority at the upcoming election. GBP rose 0.34 per cent against USD to $1.297 as markets …
