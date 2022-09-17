GBP is set to fall further say analysts, although there is a faint prospect the currency finds redemption towards the end of the coming week when a Bank of England rate hike and the ‘mini budget’ are …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Dumped Ahead of a Critical Week for the UK, Analysts see Further Losses against Euro and Dollar - September 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pair to Remain on Offer Ahead of FOMC/BoE - September 17, 2022
- British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump To Multi-Decade Lows - September 16, 2022