Last week, the Pound opened trading against the US Dollar at an exchange rate of 1.3294 and closed down lower at 1.3165. Pound Struggled despite Signs of Progress in Brexit Talks The Pound was given last-minute support against the US Dollar last week …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Forecast: Weekly GBP Outlook Poor On UK GDP Forecasts - October 22, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: Brexit developments and UK GDP take center stage - October 22, 2017
- GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 22 - October 22, 2017