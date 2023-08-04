GBP/USD dipped sharply to 4-week lows below 1.2625 after the decision with GBP/EUR also sliding to 1-week lows near 1.1550. There were still hawkish elements within the statement, especially as the bank suggested that rates would need to stay higher for longer.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling: GBP Recovers Vs Dollar, Firm Against Euro - August 4, 2023
- GBP/JPY surrenders a major part of its intraday gains, manages to hold above 181.00 mark - August 4, 2023
- GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580 – UOB - August 4, 2023