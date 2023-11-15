Headline CPI came in at 4.6%, lower than the estimate of 4.7% and significantly down from the previous reading of 6.7%. This was due to last year’s 25% increase in energy bills dropping out of the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling: Lower US-UK Inflation Pressures GBP And Dollar - November 15, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: UK Inflation Falls, US Retail Sales To Drive GBP Vs EUR, USD - November 15, 2023
- GBP/USD: Minor losses should find support in the low 1.24 zone – Scotiabank - November 15, 2023