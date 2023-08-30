GBP/USD registered gains for the second straight day on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum early Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook highlights the pair’s indecisiveness as …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP prints a fresh four-day high on upbeat market mood - August 30, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend rebound on weak US ADP jobs data - August 30, 2023
- Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels Identified - August 30, 2023