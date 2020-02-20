Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 15-week-old rising trendline on bears’ radar

GBP/USD declines to 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair extends its U-turn from 50-day SMA while nearing the key support trend line from November 2019. Also supporting the …
