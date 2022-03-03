Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s. The W-formation is a reversion pattern that would be expected to draw in the price towards the neckli …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish - March 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s - March 2, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims Tuesday’s losses and faces strong resistance - March 2, 2022