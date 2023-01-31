GBP/USD is neutral as the 6-month high puts up a real struggle [Video] GBPUSD failed several times over the last one-and-a-half months to surpass above the six-month high of 1.245 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD additional losses likely if 1.2300 support fails [Video] - January 31, 2023
- GBP/USD: Uptrend to persist towards 1.2550/1.2600 on a move above 1.2450 – SocGen - January 31, 2023
- GBP/USD stuck below December highs as BoE meeting approaches - January 31, 2023