GBP/USD has started the new week in a calm manner after closing the previous week in the positive territory despite Friday’s decline. The pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are back in play regardless of hawkish BoE - February 7, 2022
- GBP/USD bears are back in play regardless of hawkish BoE - February 7, 2022
- EUR/GBP: Year-end target remains at 0.84 after BoE and ECB – Danske Bank - February 7, 2022