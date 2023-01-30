GBP/USD dropped on Friday due to the fears that the United Kingdom economy’s slowdown may prompt the BoE that meets this week to slow down on its rate hike cycle sooner than originally thought. At the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are lined up ahead of the Fed and the BoE - January 29, 2023
- GBP/USD bulls and bears battle it out at the start of week ahead of central banks, Fed, BoE - January 29, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Resistance at $1.2450 Lingers on Growth Outlook - January 29, 2023