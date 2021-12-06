GBP/USD was pressured throughout the month of Novermber and there remains a focus on the downside as the DXY firms in the open taking out hourly resistance. The pound has made a 38.2% Fibonacci …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears have moved in as the US dollar firms - December 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure - December 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Fails to Hold On to Gains - December 5, 2021