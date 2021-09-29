GBP/USD seesaws inside a 15-pip trading range surrounding 1.3540 after dropping the most since September 2020 the previous day. In doing so, the cable pair bears take a breather amid the oversold RSI …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take a breather amid the oversold RSI - September 28, 2021
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Off weekly bottom to regain 151.00 but bears not out of woods - September 28, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500 - September 28, 2021