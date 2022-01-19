BP/USD bulls could start to engage at a discount. Bulls will be looking for a break into fresh highs on the daily chart. The price was under pressure and the US dollar flexed its muscles in overnight …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls could start to engage at a discount - January 18, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a discount and break above 1.3690 - January 18, 2022
- GBP/USD drops into daily support structure in session lows - January 18, 2022