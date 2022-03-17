GBP/USD buying opportunity? Three reasons see upside from here. A dovish hike – the Bank of England has delivered a cautious increase of interest rates, simi …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls embarking on a correction of strong weekly downtrend - March 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls embarking on a correction of strong weekly downtrend - March 17, 2022
- GBP/USD recovers some poise, rebounds back above 1.3150 and into green despite BoE dovishness - March 17, 2022