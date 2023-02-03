AUD/USD is holding lower ground, eyeing 0.7050 even as China’s Caixin Services PMI beat estimates with 52.9 in January. The US Dollar keeps its recovery mode intact amid a risk-off mood, as investors …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls face the task of getting back over the line - February 2, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to $1.2350 US Jobs Report Dependent - February 2, 2023
- GBP/USD sees a further downside to near 1.2200 as anxiety soars ahead of US NFP - February 2, 2023