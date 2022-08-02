The GBP/USD has also made a bullish breakout above the resistance trend lines (dotted orange): “The GBP/USD seems to be in the same spot and situation as the EUR/USD. We are expecting an ABC (gray) …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bulls have eyes set on a full-on breakout - August 1, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of key daily structure - August 1, 2022
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Fall After 2-Week Growth, Down 1.5% To GBP 1.491 Per Share July 25-29 - August 1, 2022