Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls in control, but run into a wall of resistance

GBP/USD has reached higher in a strong correction of the prior daily trend but failures at this juncture open risk of a downside continuation for the days ahead. The bears will be monitoring for fresh …
